Exclusive: Manchester United among five or six top clubs eyeing midfield wonderkid transfer

Manchester United are one of a number of clubs scouting Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Maurits Kjaergaard, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The Red Devils tend to keep an eye on a lot of the top young players around the world, according to Romano, so there’s not necessarily anything advanced going on here in terms of a transfer, but it does seem that Kjaergaard is attracting a lot of interest.

Romano says it’s not just Man Utd, but five or six other clubs keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old’s progress at the moment, as he firmly establishes himself as one of the finest prospects in Europe.

It’s easy to imagine the Denmark Under-21 international being on the move to a bigger club soon, so it will be interesting to see if United step up their interest at any point in the near future.

If Kjaergaard does move, however, it seems he won’t be short of other offers.

“Maurits Kjaergaard of Red Bull Salzburg is an emerging talent catching the eye, but he is really just one of many, many players scouted by Manchester United,” Romano said.

“Top clubs always scout the best young talents, and he’s certainly one of them. But it’s not just Manchester United watching his progress, there are five or six top clubs following him.”