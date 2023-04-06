Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has claimed that he turned a €2.5billion bid for the club last year, eight years after purchasing the outfit.

De Laurentiis purchased Napoli in 2004 after they went bankrupt and were relegated to the Italian third division – within three years, they were back in Serie A and in 2010/11 they qualified for the Champions League, their first European venture since 1991.

Speaking to Il Mattino (via Football Italia), De Laurentiis spoke on his time as owner and chairman of the Naples outfit where he also revealed his rejection of a serious bid for the club last year.

“I don’t even care how much my Napoli is worth, it’s the family toy and I don’t think about selling it at all. Also, because I wouldn’t know what to do next. What do I do, buy myself a club in the Premier League?

“I’m of Neapolitan origin, I’m happy with Napoli and I don’t have to be ‘annoyed’ with these offers. An Arabian fund offered me €2.5 billion last year but I said no. And I also say no to funds that would help to rebuild my stadium.”

In a footballing world where Chelsea have recently been bought for £4.25billion by Todd Boehly and Newcastle for £305million by investment group PIF, it goes to show just how strong-willed De Laurentiis is that he rejected an offer for the Serie A giants that could have changed the outlook of the club forever.

This season, Napoli are on course for their first Serie A title since 1989/90 and are into the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in their history, where they will face fellow Italian side AC Milan.