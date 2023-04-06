Newcastle eyeing up summer move for 24-year-old Ligue 1 defender

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Austrian defender Kevin Danso.

According to our report from JeunesFooteux, the Premier League side could look to make a move for the 24-year-old defender at the end of the season.

Danso has a contract with the French club until the summer of 2026 and he could cost a premium. The Austrian defender has been an important player for Lens this season and he could prove to be a quality and acquisition for Newcastle.

The Magpies have one of the best defensive units in the division this season and they are looking to improve it even further.

The 24-year-old could be the ideal long-term partner for Sven Botman at the heart of Newcastle’s defence.

Danso is versatile enough to play as a full-back on both flanks and as a central defender as well. His versatility will be an added bonus for Newcastle and Eddie Howe.

The 24-year-old has proven his quality in the French league and he will be looking to make a step up in his career. The opportunity to play for Newcastle could be an attractive proposition for him.

Newcastle are currently third in the league table and they could secure Champions League qualification. Danso will certainly want to compete at the highest level and Newcastle could provide him with that platform.

Furthermore, the Magpies have the resources to compete with any club in world football and they will be an attractive destination for most players at the end of the season.