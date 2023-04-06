“Not good enough for West Ham” – Tony Cottee blasts Hammers’ duo

Former West Ham player Tony Cottee has laid into defensive duo Emerson Palmieri and Thilo Kehrer, saying the pair are ‘not good enough’ for the Hammers.

Both Palmieri and Kehrer were in action during West Ham’s pitiful display against Newcastle United which saw the Londoners thrashed 5-1, and Cottee thinks it’s about time the pair were dropped.

“The thing is there are players in my opinion that perhaps aren’t really good enough for West Ham,” the ex-Hammer told TalkSPORT.

“I think the right-back Kehrer has really struggled, even Emerson hasn’t been brilliant.”

