Opinion: Don’t bet against Frank Lampard entering the conversation for full-time role

For all intents and purposes, the recent hire of Frank Lampard by Chelsea is to be an interim position until the end of the season.

On the face of it the move is one which suits all parties.

It gives Lampard the chance to restore a little bit of credibility with regard to his managerial nous, and it allows owner, Todd Boehly, more time to weigh up his options in terms of who he wants at the helm full-time.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), both Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann have already been approached by the west Londoners, neither of whom need any introduction to Premier League watchers.

Both hugely successful coaches in their own right, they would bring something new, vibrant and different to the Stamford Bridge hot-seat.

If either were to end up with the job, we can be assured that the Blues will be playing free-flowing and attacking football throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

That’s just how Lampard likes to play too, albeit his issues have always concerned how well set up his teams are defensively.

If he’s learned his lessons from his previous managerial forays, and is even able to mastermind either a Champions League final win or results domestically which somehow get the Blues into Europe next season, then he has to enter the conversation for the full-time role.

One thing he has over both of the aforementioned is his knowledge of the club and how it works.

He might not be the biggest name out there… but he could be the best long-term fit.