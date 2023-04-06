Opinion: If West Ham want to retain their Premier League status Moyes must go – now

You’d never know that West Ham’s Premier League survival is in danger given the snail’s pace at which their board seem to work, and how David Moyes is still in work is a real head scratcher.

An excellent Europa Conference League notwithstanding, the Hammers have been dire to watch in the bread and butter of the Premier League.

According to WhoScored, they’ve managed just three league wins in 2023, and that would normally be more than enough for the axe to fall on a manager.

It says more about David Sullivan and Karren Brady that they didn’t make the decision to sack him months ago when it was obvious to anyone with a football brain that he didn’t have anything to offer the modern game.

The east Londoners now have 10 games in which to save their season.

In amongst those they have to play champions-elect, Arsenal, as well as Liverpool, Man City and Man United. Other games see them playing most of the teams around them in the relegation dog fight.

It’s going to be a big ask for the Scot because he clearly has a team that isn’t playing for its manager, and there’s a very real possibility that they could slip through the relegation trap door.

More Stories / Latest News Tottenham leading race to sign World Cup winning midfielder Atletico Madrid keen on Liverpool midfielder whose contract runs out this summer Chelsea’s managerial search takes unexpected turn as club approaches Antonio Conte

That’s unless the club are decisive enough to bring someone in now and for the final few games of the season.

Mark Noble has been working with Moyes it’s believed, and the former captain would surely be a much better bet for keeping West Ham in the Premier League for another season at least.