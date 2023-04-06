Opinion: Public managerial hunt will be Todd Boehly’s downfall at Chelsea

No one can deny that Todd Boehly has made an impression at Chelsea, but the new owner of the Blues is risking paying a heavy price for his very public courting of various influential managers.

Since taking over the club from Roman Abramovich, the American has spent an incredible €611m/£541m on transfers, per transfermarkt.

For those Chelsea supporters that were worried about how things might turn out post-Abramovich, they were soon soothed by such epic spending sprees in the previous two transfer windows, including a British record £106.8m for Enzo Fernandes per Sky Sports.

Now, however, any manager being linked with the manager’s job, after Boehly relieved Graham Potter of his duties, is having such talks and negotiations quickly reported by the mainstream media.

It’s happened with both Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique as The Telegraph note. South American broadcaster TYC Sports also tweeted about discussions and a supposed offer given to River Plate’s Marcelo Gallardo.

BOMBAZO MUNDIAL: CHELSEA LE OFRECIÓ A GALLARDO EL CARGO DE ENTRENADOR ???????? El conjunto londinense entabló negociaciones con el extécnico de River, con el objetivo de que pueda desembarcar oficialmente a partir de la próxima temporada. ¿Llegará el Muñe a la #PremierLeague? ? pic.twitter.com/aLdguebOa4 — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) April 6, 2023

Business of this importance needs to be kept under the radar until such time as any appointment is ready to be made.

Of course, football clubs will have preferred journalists or outlets whom they will leak certain stories to, but Boehly really does need to tread carefully here.

He doesn’t want to find himself in a situation where he’s effectively created a situation where he’s playing managers off against each other in the public domain.

From a managerial perspective too, do any of the candidates really want to be working for an owner whose name is always up in lights for want of a better phrase?

Rather than being front and centre of everything, Boehly will better served by doing any business away from the spotlight.