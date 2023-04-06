Photo: ‘Enough is enough’ – Romelu Lukaku’s representatives take out full page ad after vile racist taunting of Inter Milan striker

Racism in football appears to still be a real problem in Italy, and after some vile racist abuse was directed at Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku, from Juventus supporters, his representatives decided that they’d seen enough.

Roc Nation Sports International had already come out in the immediate aftermath of the match to condemn the abuse.

“Tonight’s racist remarks made towards Romelu Lukaku by Juventus fans in Turin were beyond despicable and cannot be accepted,” president Michael Yormark was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

“Before, during, and after the penalty, he was subjected to hostile and disgusting racist abuse. Romelu celebrated in the same manner he has previously celebrated goals.

“The referee’s response was to award a yellow card to Romelu. Romelu deserves an apology from Juventus, and I expect the league to condemn the behaviour of this group of Juventus supporters immediately.

“The Italian authorities must use this opportunity to tackle racism, rather than punish the victim of the abuse.”

The company have decided to take things a step further, however.

A picture on Twitter shows that Roc Nation have taken out a full page ad in the Italian media entitle ‘Enough is Enough,’ and the accompanying message seemed crystal clear, part of which read ‘odio = racismo = ignoranza’ or ‘hate = racism = ignorance.’