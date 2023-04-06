(Photo) Liverpool handed injury boost after midfielder pictured in training

Liverpool have been handed an injury boost ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against leaders Arsenal.

Midfielder Thiago has missed the Reds’ last 11 games (TM) through injury, but the Spaniard looks set to make a return after being pictured participating in first-team training on Thursday afternoon.

Following what has so far been an underwhelming season by their high standards, Liverpool, who sit eighth in the Premier League table, will need all of their best players fit and firing if they’re to claim a European spot.