PSG make huge transfer decision ahead of the summer to please Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain have made the decision to mostly sign players from France this summer as the Ligue 1 giants look for a new approach to winning the Champions League.

The project of signing superstars has not worked out for PSG so far and there is speculation that Lionel Messi could leave the club ahead of next season.

With Kylian Mbappe being the star of the club, there is no chance that the French superstar will move on, and in a move that could be seen to please the 24-year-old, PSG will mainly target French players this summer to surround him, reports Le Parisien.

Targets that have been mentioned are Khephren Thuram, Randal Kolo Muani, Youssouf Fofana, Manu Koné and Rayan Cherki.

This approach could work in their chase to secure a first European crown as the French national team has been very successful with Mbappe being the main man.

That doesn’t necessarily mean it will work for the Ligue 1 giants but having failed so far, it is worth a go.