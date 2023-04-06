PSG make huge transfer decision ahead of the summer to please Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

Paris Saint-Germain have made the decision to mostly sign players from France this summer as the Ligue 1 giants look for a new approach to winning the Champions League. 

The project of signing superstars has not worked out for PSG so far and there is speculation that Lionel Messi could leave the club ahead of next season.

With Kylian Mbappe being the star of the club, there is no chance that the French superstar will move on, and in a move that could be seen to please the 24-year-old, PSG will mainly target French players this summer to surround him, reports Le Parisien.

Targets that have been mentioned are Khephren Thuram, Randal Kolo Muani, Youssouf Fofana, Manu Koné and Rayan Cherki.

More Stories / Latest News
Everton’s Sean Dyche reopens war of words with Tottenham over Harry Kane’s conduct
(Video) Newcastle came so close to scoring ‘Goal of the Season’ vs West Ham
“Superb” – Alan Shearer heaps praise on Leeds man ahead of Palace clash

This approach could work in their chase to secure a first European crown as the French national team has been very successful with Mbappe being the main man.

That doesn’t necessarily mean it will work for the Ligue 1 giants but having failed so far, it is worth a go.

More Stories Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.