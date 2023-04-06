Richarlison availability update suggests Brazilian will miss Brighton game

Tottenham Hotspur are not expecting to welcome Richarlison back until at least next week.

That’s according to The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare, who has reported that the Brazilian wide-man is unlikely to be available for the Lilywhites’ next game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Richarlison, 25, was not in Spurs’ matchday squad to face Everton during the side’s 1-1 draw on Monday night and it looks like fans will have to wait a while yet to see their number nine’s return.

Spurs injury news: no players who were out will be back for the Brighton game. Richarlison in training but not with the group, could be available for Bournemouth. Davies doing well but still a little way off. — Charlie Eccleshare (@CDEccleshare) April 6, 2023

Spurs are set to host fellow European hopefuls Brighton on Saturday afternoon in a game that will undoubtedly have major implications in this season’s race for the top four. The Londoners will then play Bournemouth the following week on 15 April.

Cristian Stellini’s side will find it tough to get the better of Roberto De Zerbi’s resolute Seagulls as it is, let alone without the help of one of their best attackers, so it goes without saying that fans will feel even more nervous ahead of this one.

Saturday’s game, which is set to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. (BST) but will not be broadcast live on UK television.