Tottenham in pole position to sign 26-year-old PL star who will cost £50m

Tottenham FC
Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing James Maddison from Leicester City at the end of the season.

A report from the Telegraph claims that Tottenham are currently in pole position to sign the 26-year-old England international and Leicester City will sanction his departure for a fee of around £50 million.

Tottenham need to add creativity and goals from the middle of the park and Maddison could prove to be an excellent acquisition for them.

The 26-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he will feel that this is the right time for him to make the step up in his career. A move to Tottenham would be ideal for him and Maddison will be able to test himself at a higher level.

Tottenham are certainly in contention to secure Champions League qualification and Maddison will be hoping to play in the premier European competition next year.

The 26-year-old will add goals and creativity to the Tottenham midfield. He has 9 goals and 6 assists across all competitions this season.

The midfielder has a contract with the Foxes until the summer of 2024 and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to pay the reported asking price for him. The north London club will probably hope to sign him for a more reasonable amount given the fact that he will be in the final 12 months of his contract at the end of the season.

James Maddison to Tottenham?
Maddison is one of the best attacking midfielders in the league and a signing of his quality could convince key players like Harry Kane to commit their long-term futures to the club as well.

The Tottenham striker has not had ample service this season and someone like Maddison could create plenty of opportunities for him next season.

