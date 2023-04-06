Tottenham are said to be at the front of the queue to sign Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo De Paul ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

This is according to Inter Live, who say that several clubs from England and Italy as well as Spurs are keen on De Paul, including Roma, AC Milan, Brentford and Everton.

The outlet states that the fact that former Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici held talks for the 28-year old just before he took a leave of absence over alleged offences he was said to be involved with during his time at Juventus means that Spurs are leading the way to sign the player.

De Paul was a key part of Argentina’s World Cup-winning squad in the winter, the Atletico Madrid man a player who isn’t shy of getting stuck in and is known for his desire to get involved in the scrappy side of the game.

Inter Live also say that €30million could be enough to tempt Atletico into the sale of De Paul, a move that could leave a gaping hole in Diego Simeone’s midfield when you consider what he offers in that position.

Plenty of teams are interested in him though, so it’ll be interesting to see who, if anyone, can prise him away from Spain this summer.