Unstoppable Newcastle star says he wants to stay at the club for a long time

Things are continuing to look up for Newcastle United and one senior star hopes to be a long-term fixture at a club who very definitely have Champions League aspirations.

Eddie Howe’s side, fresh from a brilliant home win at St. James’ Park over Manchester United, demolished West Ham United at the London Stadium, with Callum Wilson scoring in both.

The striker is enjoying life on Tyneside with an impressive return of 10 goals in his 21 Premier League appearances of which five were as a sub, per WhoScored.

A return of one goal in every two games is more than acceptable and in a team that is as dynamic as Howe’s swashbucklers, the front men will always get opportunities.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that the striker has indicated a desire to be with the club for some while yet.

“That’s the plan [to keep climbing scoring charts],” he said on NUFC TV.

“I’m here long-term hopefully. All I want to do is keep scoring goals, I love scoring goals. Since I’ve been here it’s all I’ve been trying to do, all I’ve done and I want to continue doing.

“It’s amazing to be in the top 10 and as a striker you want to individually take down as many people as you can. I’ll have to do some research and see who is in front of me and how far away they are! I’m sure I’ll be climbing up the list.”

All the while his goals to games ratio remains as high as it is, if nothing else, Wilson is going to make life difficult for Howe when choosing his starting XIs.

That’s precisely the sort of problem that managers at top clubs need to have as the competition for places creates a healthy and competitive working environment where every player is kept on his toes.

If Newcastle are able to retain their current position until the end of the 2022/23 campaign and be in the hat for next season’s Champions League group stages, expect Wilson to use all of his experience to fire the Geordies to ever-greater heights.