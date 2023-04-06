Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has laid into Manchester United winger Antony for the Brazilian’s lack of goal contributions.

Antony, 23, joined the Red Devils from Ajax last summer in a bumper deal worth a whopping £85m (Sky Sports).

Exciting fans with his flair style of play that sees him use several tricks and skills to try and beat opponents, the United faithful have already witnessed the 23-year-old score seven goals across all competitions.

However, despite being in his first season in the Premier League, Agbonlahor has not impressed with the ex-forward claiming any striker would be hugely frustrated by the South American’s lack of assists.

“He’s got zero assists because of the way he plays. I watched him last night,” Agbonlahor said.

“[…] He knows in his mind he can’t beat the fullback on the outside, so he pretends to go on the outside, come back inside, gives it away.

“If you’re a striker, you’re frustrated. Andy Cole came out and said that if he was a striker in his team, you’d be so frustrated because he’s not going to get chances.

“Honestly, I would swap him any day of the week.”