Video: Jurgen Klopp’s warm, genuine and emotional message for ex-Liverpool star Lucas

If there’s one thing that puts Jurgen Klopp a cut above most managers aside from the way his teams play football, it’s the Liverpool manager’s oration, and he was at it again with a warm and heartfelt message for ex-Red, Lucas Leiva.
Lucas has now formally retired from the game and has returned to his native Brazil, and Klopp offered some sage advice as to what the former midfielder should do next.
As he always seems to manage to do too, the German had just the right words for his eulogy, delivered in exactly the right manner and tone.
Following @LucasLeiva87’s retirement, the boss had a message for our adopted Scouser ??
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 6, 2023