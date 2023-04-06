Video: “This is my club” – Lampard explains reason for accepting Chelsea interim job

Though it may have come as a shock to many Chelsea fans, the re-appointment of Frank Lampard until the end of the current Premier League season makes perfect sense, with their former midfielder outlining his reasons for accepting Todd Boehly’s clarion call.

Clearly, after so many years playing in the west London outfit’s midfield and becoming part of the first Chelsea side in history to win the Champions League, the Blues were always going to be a first love for Lampard.

“This is my club” was his opening gambit in a positive first press conference back at Stamford Bridge.

Whether he has enough about him as a manager to mastermind another Champions League title win and thereby put himself in the conversation for the position on a permanent basis remains to be seen.

"This is my club" ? Frank Lampard says it was a 'no-brainer' accepting the offer to be Chelsea's caretaker boss and insists he's ready to give his all ? pic.twitter.com/32wmcV47g9 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 6, 2023

