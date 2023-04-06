West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing the Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old forward will be a free agent in the summer and the Hammers could snap him up on a free transfer.

A report from Fichajes claims that they will face competition from Premier League rivals Leeds United.

Mariano has been a squad player for Real Madrid this season making just 8 appearances across all competitions. He has played a total of 57 minutes and he needs to leave Real Madrid in order to get his career back on track.

Despite winning a number of trophies at the Spanish club, Mariano has never been a regular starter for them and he will be hoping to join a club where he can play every week.

West Ham need to add more depth to their attack and the Real Madrid forward could prove to be a quality acquisition at a bargain. The likes of Michail Antonio have been quite underwhelming this season and West Ham must look to invest in a more reliable forward.

That 29-year-old is at the peak of his career and he will be hoping to make his mark in the Premier League next season.

Meanwhile, Leeds United need to add more depth to their attack as well. Patrick Bamford has been largely underwhelming and the Whites have been overly reliant on Rodrigo Moreno this season.

Mariano could prove to be a quality acquisition for both clubs and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

That said, both West Ham and Leeds will have to ensure that they maintain their status as a top-flight club in order to attract the Real Madrid striker.