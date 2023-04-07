Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to leave AC Milan in the summer as the club are unwilling to extend his contract

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Swedish football star, is set to leave AC Milan at the end of this season, as the club has reportedly decided not to extend his contract, according to Foot Mercato.

This news will bring an end to his second spell with the Italian giants, which lasted for four years, during which he scored 37 goals in 78 games.

Despite his impressive track record, age seems to be catching up with the 41-year-old, as he has been hampered by injuries and has only made four appearances this season. AC Milan’s decision not to extend his contract means that Ibrahimovic will be free to sign with any club that he chooses.

As per the report, Italian side Monza are interested in securing the striker’s services if decides to continue his career.

Ibrahimovic has enjoyed an illustrious career 
Ibrahimovic has played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Manchester United, AC Milan, Barcelona, Inter Milan, PSG, Juventus, and Ajax, and has scored a total of 493 goals and provided 201 assists in 819 appearances in all competitions.

It remains to be seen where Ibrahimovic will end up, but his departure from AC Milan marks the end of another successful chapter in his illustrious career. Fans of the Swedish star will be eagerly anticipating his next move, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next if he does not decide to hang the boots.

