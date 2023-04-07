50% chance that Man City and Man United target leaves current club in the summer says director

Rafael Leao is a name that has grown in popularity across Europe in recent years and the Portuguese talent could be set for a move away from AC Milan in the summer.

The winger has been locked in contract talks with the Italian champions for a while now as the 23-year-old’s current deal expires in 2024. Therefore, if Milan want to sell the Portugal international for a good fee, it would have to be this summer.

Speaking about the contract negotiations with Leao’s team, AC Milan director Frederic Massara has said to Sky via Fabrizio Romano: “We want to extend Rafa Leao’s contract, he wants the same. There are issues but we’re on it. We need a solution before the end of the season.

“Rafa will have the final say. It’s not easy to mention percentages but I’d say it’s 50%”.

AC Milan director Massara: “We want to extend Rafa Leão’s contract, he wants the same. There are issues but we’re on it. We need a solution before the end of the season”, told Sky ?? “Rafa will have the final say. It’s not easy to mention percentages but I’d say it’s 50%”. pic.twitter.com/xfeUWlqp6E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 7, 2023

This will come as good news for Leao’s pursuers such as Man City and Man United. Both Manchester clubs are attracted by the winger and it is the red half that could do with the Portuguese star the most.

Man City have Jack Grealish thriving on the left wing for them this season and the Englishman is likely to have that position for some time.

At Man United, Leao could fit in on the left while pushing Marcus Rashford up front, where the Man United star could fully optimise his pace. It is believed that Erik ten Hag wants a proper number nine in his team and if that is the case, a move for the AC Milan star will not be a priority.