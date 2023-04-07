Anfield beckons for Arsenal and this stat will scare the life out of Gunners fans

It’s one of the classic Premier League fixtures when Arsenal face Liverpool and there have been some monumental clashes between the two sides over the years, with no quarter asked or given by either side.

That’s likely to continue in Sunday evening’s fixture with the Gunners looking to keep well ahead of nearest chasers, Man City, at the top of the table, and the Reds needing the three points to help give them an outside chance of getting into Europe next season.

The fortunes of both clubs at this point couldn’t be a starker contrast.

According to WhoScored, Mikel Arteta’s title-chasing side have won their last seven Premier League games, with their last defeat in the English top-flight inflicted by Pep Guardiola’s City.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have managed only two victories in the last six games, per WhoScored, though they’ll almost certainly be buoyed by the knowledge that this is invariably a fixture, when played at Anfield, where they come out on top.

Assuming Man City beat bottom-of-the-table Southampton on Saturday evening, they will be five points behind the Gunners but with a game in hand – potentially bringing them to within two points at a later stage of the season.

The pressure for Arsenal to therefore deliver on Sunday afternoon is immense, but they will have to rewrite recent history in order to come away from Anfield with the three points.

More Stories / Latest News Latest development has not turned Liverpool off moving for £50m midfield star Newcastle looking to add four Premier League stars to bolster their squad – open to selling star player to balance the books Key Man United star available for Everton clash confirms happy Erik ten Hag

According to 11v11, the Gunners haven’t won in the Premier League on the red half of Merseyside since 2012.

Since that September day when Arsenal scurried back to London with a 2-0 win, they’ve endured seven defeats and earned two draws.

Two of those losses were by five goals to one, there were two 4-0 defeats and three ended 3-1 to Liverpool.