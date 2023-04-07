Barcelona want Man City star who has fallen out of favour with Pep Guardiola

Barcelona want to bring Man City defender Joao Cancelo to the Camp Nou this summer after the Portuguese star has fallen out of favour with Pep Guardiola.

Cancelo was one of the best full-backs in world football last season, with his creative abilities and versatility being a big weapon for Guardiola in trying to control games, as the 28-year-old often stepped into midfield.

However, the Portugal international seems to have fallen out of favour with the Man City boss this season and that resulted in the defender being shipped out to Bayern Munich on loan.

Cancelo has not been setting things alight in Germany either, therefore, Barcelona see a chance to sign the versatile full-back, reports SPORT.

Cancelo only signed a new deal at Man City last year and it doesn’t expire until 2027. That is a big problem for Barcelona has the Catalan side will find it hard to afford him.

City will not allow the Portuguese star to leave on the cheap and with the Catalan club’s financial situation, they will find it hard to bring the defender to the Camp Nou, especially if they have other transfer targets, such as a certain Lionel Messi.