Barcelona want Man City star who has fallen out of favour with Pep Guardiola

Manchester City
Posted by

Barcelona want to bring Man City defender Joao Cancelo to the Camp Nou this summer after the Portuguese star has fallen out of favour with Pep Guardiola. 

Cancelo was one of the best full-backs in world football last season, with his creative abilities and versatility being a big weapon for Guardiola in trying to control games, as the 28-year-old often stepped into midfield.

However, the Portugal international seems to have fallen out of favour with the Man City boss this season and that resulted in the defender being shipped out to Bayern Munich on loan.

Cancelo has not been setting things alight in Germany either, therefore, Barcelona see a chance to sign the versatile full-back, reports SPORT.

More Stories / Latest News
Pep Guardiola gives progress report on Erling Haaland’s fitness ahead of Man City’s Southampton test
Tottenham in great position to beat Newcastle to England international
Newcastle in the running to sign midfielder on a free deal this summer

Cancelo only signed a new deal at Man City last year and it doesn’t expire until 2027. That is a big problem for Barcelona has the Catalan side will find it hard to afford him.

City will not allow the Portuguese star to leave on the cheap and with the Catalan club’s financial situation, they will find it hard to bring the defender to the Camp Nou, especially if they have other transfer targets, such as a certain Lionel Messi.

More Stories Joao Cancelo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.