Chelsea chaos laid bare as it’s revealed Frank Lampard was considered way back in February

It’s been a topsy-turvy season for Chelsea with owner, Todd Boehly, splashing the cash left, right and centre, but seemingly unable to ensure a decision on Graham Potter’s future was made until the likelihood of qualifying for Champions League football next season was over.

Though there are still 27 points to play for, it will take some effort for Frank Lampard to guide the Blues back up into the top four given that they’re already 14 points adrift, and at this stage a Europa League spot is probably the best they can hope for.

Lampard was only recently installed as an interim manager to see out the rest of the 2022/23 season, though it’s been revealed by The Times (subscription required), that he was actually considered as a potential replacement for Potter as far back as late February, when Chelsea had lost to London rivals Tottenham.

It’s an interesting development in an ever-evolving managerial story which is being played out in the public domain and which smacks of chaos behind the scenes.

If the board knew then that, ultimately, Potter wasn’t the right man for the job, the managerial search should’ve begun at that point with a view to a timely appointment.

Instead, Boehly and his fellow directors fudged things until it was blindingly obvious a change had to be made, but even then things weren’t straightforward.

Rather than keep things under wraps, as surely negotiations at such a high level should be, most outlets including The Telegraph (subscription required) noted that Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique had already been approached, before the club turned to their former midfielder – who they could’ve offered the position weeks before.

Money will buy Chelsea a lot of things, but footballing business nous doesn’t appear to be one of them.