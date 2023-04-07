Chelsea should be considering former boss Antonio Conte for their vacant permanent manager’s position.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes US billionaire owner Todd Boehly should at least be considering offering the hard-hitting Italian his old job back.

Having made the decision to dismiss Graham Potter after just six months in charge, Boehly is on the lookout for a new permanent manager to lead the side in time for next season.

Frank Lampard has taken over as temporary boss, but the Englishman is not expected to remain with the club beyond the end of this season.

And although an extensive search for a new manager is believed to include several names, including Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique, one name that has not been mentioned that Collymore believes should have been, is Conte.

“I am amazed that even though we’ve seen a whole host of names linked with the position, Antonio Conte hasn’t been one,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“Why should Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique be ahead of Conte; a man who has already won everything at Chelsea? – He is also a manager that rules with an iron fist so he wouldn’t be scared to clear out the deadwood in the summer.

“In my opinion, Conte is the most obvious choice so I am stunned he isn’t being mentioned more.”

During his two years in charge at Stamford Bridge between 2016 and 2018, Conte lifted two major trophies, including the 2016-17 Premier League title. The Italian also racked up an impressive overall win percentage of just over 65 per cent.