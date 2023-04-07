Exclusive: Pundit tips Lampard to reintroduce forgotten Chelsea man

Frank Lampard will give every Chelsea player, including striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a chance to prove themselves between now and the end of the season.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes several players who are facing uncertain futures will have the opportunity to perform in order to secure summer transfers away from Stamford Bridge.

After dismissing Graham Potter from his role as manager after just six months in charge, US billionaire owner Todd Boehly made the surprise decision to rehire Lampard as temporary boss until the end of the season.

Although extensive work is being done behind the scenes to identify a suitable permanent successor in time for next season, Lampard is already hard at work as he attempts to salvage what is left of his old club’s season.

As for the team’s playing squad, having spent the best part of £600m in the last two transfer windows, Chelsea’s squad is bursting at the seams but two players who have barely featured have been Christian Pulisic and Aubameyang.

Having been dropped by Potter, both attackers have been forced to sit on the team’s bench with the pair making just 11 Premier League starts this season combined.

However, according to Collymore, Lampard’s arrival could ‘open the door’ for the duo to return to the first team picture.

“Christian Pulisic and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are two others who are facing uncertain futures,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“I don’t think Pulisic has pulled up any trees since he moved from Borussia Dortmund and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will continue to be perceived as the bag egg but I am sure Lampard will open the door to anyone who can do a job between now and the end of the season so it’s very possible that both come back into the picture.

“The remainder of the season offers not only Mason Mount, but also Pulisic and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and probably Edouard Mendy too, the opportunity to play if they’re given the chance, and perform well in order to secure summer transfers elsewhere.”