Club legend fears departure of young £38m-rated superstar with Newcastle circling

If Newcastle United end the season in the Champions League places, then it’s almost certain that Eddie Howe will want to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League and European campaigns.

The Magpies need a little more depth in order to be able to challenge on all fronts, but their emerging squad will be a tough one to break into.

That’s because Howe has his team playing remarkably well, and at an impossibly high level for much of the season so far.

Essentially, any player looking to move to St. James’ Park will have to be right out of the top drawer, to coin a phrase, for the Magpies to even be interested, though it is known they are looking at one young superstar talent.

According to AS, Newcastle are willing to pay the €40m (£38m) release clause of Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga.

Though that’s small change to most Premier League clubs, it would amount to a record sale for the Galician outfit, and that’s money they can’t possibly afford to turn down, however much they would want the player to continue his footballing education at the Estadio de Balaidos.

It’s with a heavy heart that Celta club legend, Patxi Salinas, appears to have accepted the talented 20-year-old will leave this summer.

“I am very sorry. We will have to enjoy him but in another shirt,” he told MARCA.

“[…] With that level of play, I am also convinced that he will be the next to debut with the Spanish team, and it is very difficult for a club like Celta to be able to keep him.

“[…] Today a 40 million (euro) clause is very easy to pay for many clubs and the figures they offer you are dizzying. It is extremely difficult to retain these players.

“[…] You’ve had him in the youth academy, you’ve looked after him, you carry him around and then a team arrives and takes him away after the first season.”

Veiga is likely to interest more than just Newcastle if other Premier League clubs are aware of his availability, so Howe will need to move quickly to secure his signature.