Erik ten Hag’s happiness with young star will see him offered new contract by Man United

Man United are planning on offering Facundo Pellistri a new contract soon as Erik ten Hag is very happy with the youngster’s development.

According to Fabrizio Romano, direct talks between Man United and the player’s agents will take place this month as the Red Devils plan to offer the 21-year-old a new long-term deal.

The Uruguay star already has a contract at Old Trafford until 2025 but Ten Hag and the board are very happy with his development and therefore want to reward him for his efforts.

Manchester United have clear in mind the plan to offer Facundo Pellistri a new contract. Understand direct talks with his agents will take place this month ??? #MUFC Ten Hag and the board are very happy with his development — new long term deal will be discussed very soon. pic.twitter.com/grNf5gcUvB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 7, 2023

Pellstri has been at Man United since 2020 but has spent most of his time on loan with Spanish club, Deportivo Alaves.

Ten Hag gave the winger his first appearance for Man United this season and the 21-year-old has gone on to play in eight matches, where he has contributed one assist.

Pellistri is clearly impressing the Man United boss and at 21, the winger has his whole career ahead of him. Fans of the Manchester club are likely to see a lot more of the Uruguayan over the coming seasons and a new deal could see him kick on further.