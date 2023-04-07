European giant enters the race for Jude Bellingham at the last minute

Jude Bellingham is set to make a decision on his future very soon and a European giant has entered the race for the English talent at the last minute.

According to RNBVB, Bellingham is set to make an announcement about his future very soon and many expect the England international to return to his home nation.

Both Liverpool and Man City are the two main candidates for his signature, with the Reds being the closest linked to the Dortmund star for most of the race.

However, according to SER Deportivos, PSG have now entered the race at the last minute to try and convince the 19-year-old to move to Paris.

PSG’s entry is certain to be far to late as the other club’s have been putting in the groundwork for months.

Bellingham will pick from Liverpool, Man City or Real Madrid and whoever gets the Dortmund star is getting one of the hottest talents in world football.

Dortmund are asking for between €100m-€150m for the 19-year-old and should Liverpool win the race, one wonders how much the signing will impact the rest of their transfer window as it is a club known for not spending crazy sums of money.