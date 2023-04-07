Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot at the north London club, and it will be interesting to see if he decides to move on in the summer.

According to a report via Fichajes, clubs like Everton and Aston Villa are keen on signing to 23-year-old winger during the summer transfer window.

Nelson has played just 103 minutes in the Premier League this season, but he has three goals and two assists to his name already. There is no doubt that Nelson could develop into a quality Premier League attacker.

The 23-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and Arsenal are unlikely to be able to provide him with that opportunity with players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli ahead of him in the pecking order.

Everton and Aston Villa could certainly use more depth in the wide areas and Nelson would be a quality long-term addition.

Unai Emery has improved Aston Villa significantly since his arrival but he needs to add more depth to his attack. The Spanish manager must look to bring in a quality goalscorer who can partner Ollie Watkins in the attack and Nelson would add some much-needed pace and creativity to the side.

Working under the former Arsenal manager could help Nelson develop as a player and fulfil his potential.

Meanwhile, Everton are in need of attacking reinforcements as well. It will be interesting to see if the Toffees can preserve their status as a top-flight club this season. Nelson is unlikely to join a club in the Championship, and Everton will have to finish the season strongly if they want to keep their hopes of signing the winger alive.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old will be out of contract at Arsenal in the coming months, and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can convince him to extend his deal before the end of the season. Signing a player of his potential on a free transfer could prove to be a major bargain.