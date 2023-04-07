It hasn’t been the greatest of seasons for Leicester City or their striker, Patson Daka.

The 24-year-old Zambian striker has managed just four goals in 22 Premier League appearances this season per WhoScored, and is as culpable for the Foxes poor campaign as any other player.

With Brendan Rodgers recently leaving the club by mutual consent, it will fall to the next managerial incumbent to try and dig the King Power Stadium based outfit out of the relegation mire.

Leicester have nine games left to play in the 2022/23 season and are second from bottom with the worst recent record of all of the clubs that are threatened by the drop.

To that end, the report from HITC that indicates Jesse Marsch is in the running to replace Rodgers isn’t likely to go down well with Foxes fans.

If Marsch wasn’t good enough for Leeds United, who sacked him earlier this season and replaced him with Javi Gracia, there doesn’t appear to be too much logic behind Leicester believing he’s the right man for the job.

That said, Daka might well be delighted by that particular appointment if it happens, as the report also states that the striker scored 61 goals in two seasons under the stewardship of Marsch at Red Bull Salzburg.

If he’s able to find his scoring boots for the final run in, and if Marsch happens to be the man installed, it might well lead to unexpected Premier League salvation.