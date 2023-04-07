Things are starting to get desperate for those clubs that find themselves at the bottom of the Premier League table, and none more so than Leicester City who are, apparently, considering a 68-year-old relegation specialist to haul them out of trouble.

The Foxes are on a terrible run of no wins in their last seven English top-flight games per WhoScored, a turn of form which ultimately ended Brendan Rodgers’ time at the helm of the King Power Stadium based outfit.

It’s also the worst current form of any of the teams that are potentially in the relegation dog fight. Crystal Palace are as high up as 12th, but their 30 points only places them three points above third-from-bottom Bournemouth.

There is a very real scenario where each week a different club could drop into the bottom three.

Leicester need a win from somewhere, and to that end, Football Insider quote sources with knowledge of the club’s situation as revealing that Sam Allardyce is in contention to be parachuted in as Rodgers’ replacement.

Whilst it could be said that the type of football ‘Big Sam’ plays has long since seen to be forward thinking, one has to ask whether that really matters at this stage.

Allardyce has been in relegation battles before, and although he ultimately couldn’t save West Brom from the drop, FourFourTwo reported that prior to that he’d never been relegated.