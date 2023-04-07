Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Athletic Club Bilbao attacker Nico Williams.

A report from Fichajes claims that Liverpool are keen on signing the 20-year-old Spanish winger and they have now stepped on the accelerator to get the deal done.

Williams has a contract with the Spanish club until the summer of 2024 and Athletic Club Bilbao could be under pressure to cash in on him if he refuses to sign an extension with them soon.

They will not want to lose one of their most talented young prospects on a free transfer in the summer of 2024.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in desperate need of reinforcements and they could certainly use a quality young winger like Williams who will add pace and goals to the side. The 20-year-old has seven goals and six assists to his name across all competitions.

Luis Diaz and Mohammed Salah are the only natural wingers at the club right now and Jurgen Klopp has had to use players like Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez as makeshift wingers from time to time.

Having a specialist option will only improve Liverpool as a squad and it remains to be seen whether the Reds can get the deal done.

Joining a club like Liverpool is likely to be a tempting proposition for the young attacker and working with a world-class coach like Klopp will only help him improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential.