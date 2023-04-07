Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong.

A report from SportBILD claims that Manchester United are very interested in signing the 22-year-old right back at the end of the season and he could cost around €50 million.

The defender has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2025 and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils are prepared to pay the asking price for him.

The report further states that talks have been ongoing between the two parties for weeks and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Frimpong has been a key player for the German club this season and he has eight goals and nine assists to his name from the right-back position. The 22-year-old can operate as a right-sided winger as well.

He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Manchester United and the 22-year-old is likely to compete with Diogo Dalot for the starting spot at Old Trafford next season.

Former Crystal Palace defender, Aaron Wan Bissaka has been linked with the move away from Manchester United after falling down the pecking order and he needs to play regularly at the stage of his career. Leaving Manchester United would be ideal for him.

Erik ten Hag needs to bring in a quality replacement, and Frimpong certainly fits the profile. The 22-year-old is much better than Dalot and Wan Bissaka going forward and he could add a new dimension to the Manchester United attack.

Furthermore, he is quite young and a top-class coach like Ten Hag could help him fulfil his potential in the coming seasons.