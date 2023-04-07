Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

The 32-year-old has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2024 and it seems that Juventus are prepared to cash in on him at the end of the season.

Given the fact that the Polish international will have just 12 months left on his contract in the summer, he could be available at a bargain.

According to a report from Calciomercatoweb, Manchester United are eyeing up a move for the 32-year-old as a potential replacement for David De Gea if the Spaniard refuses to extend his contract and leave in the summer.

Even if the experienced Spanish goalkeeper decides to renew his deal with the Red Devils, Manchester united might need to bring in a quality backup to David De Gea, especially with Dean Henderson expected to leave the club in the summer.

Henderson needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he is unlikely to get those opportunities at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Szczesny has played in the Premier League with Arsenal in the past and it will be interesting to see if he is willing to return to England at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old Polish goalkeeper certainly has the quality to play in the Premier League and he could prove to be a useful short-term option for Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United have been linked with goalkeepers like Diogo Costa in recent weeks as well.