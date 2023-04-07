Newcastle in the running to sign midfielder on a free deal this summer

It’s exciting times for Newcastle United fans at the moment, and news that the Magpies are interested in a dynamic midfielder to potentially add to their ranks should have supporters salivating.

If Eddie Howe has done one thing for the club since he’s been there, it’s to win over the hearts and minds of the Geordies.

Newcastle’s loyal supporters, who travel the length and breadth of the country to watch their heroes, are now watching a team on the cusp of Champions League football again, not one battling against relegation and playing the most abject style of football.

In order for the club’s relative success to continue onwards towards winning some long overdue silverware, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) are going to have to put their hands in their pockets for some of the best players available.

Whether or not Leicester City go down – and given they’ve not won in seven Premier League games (per WhoScored) it’s looking increasingly likely – the chances of midfielder, Youri Tielemans, moving on are high.

What’s more he’ll be available on a free, and Football Insider report that sources suggest that the Magpies appear to be readying a bid for a player whose rocket won the FA Cup for the Foxes during better times for Brendan Rodgers and his side.

At just 25 years of age, he’d surely represent a sound investment, though his return of just four goals in 27 appearances (five of those as sub) per WhoScored would need to be improved if he wanted to make an impression in Howe’s team of swashbucklers.