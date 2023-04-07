Newcastle looking to add four Premier League stars to bolster their squad – open to selling star player to balance the books

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is looking to add four Premier League stars to strengthen the squad going into next season.

The report claims that his wish lists include Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes, Manchester United’ Scott Mctominay, Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.

The report also claims that Inter Milan are interested in signing Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin in the summer.

The Frenchman’s season has been hampered by minor injuries which resulted in him losing his place in the starting XI. He has since then struggled to get regular starts much to his frustration.

Despite Howe stating his keenness to keep the 26-year-old, according to 90min, Newcastle will be open to selling the him in the summer.

Newcastle will need to sell to buy in the summer in order to adhere to the Financial Fair Play rules and keep the books balanced.

Eddie Howe is close to guiding Newcastle to the Champions League
More Stories / Latest News
Key Man United star available for Everton clash confirms happy Erik ten Hag
Video: “This is like a drug” – David Moyes isn’t giving up his position at West Ham without a fight
‘Take him all day long’ – Redknapp suggests world class star would give Tottenham the quality they lack

Since the takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Newcastle have made huge strides. In their full first season under Eddie Howe and the backing of the owners they managed to reach their first cup final in 24 years.

They are fighting for a top 4 place, currently sitting 3rd in the table. With just 10 games left, Champions League qualification looks very much possible for the Magpies which will be a huge boost for them.

More Stories Allan Saint-Maximin Harvey Barnes James Ward-Prowse Kieran Tierney Scott McTominay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.