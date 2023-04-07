Newcastle United have been linked with the move for the Feyenoord striker, Santiago Gimenez.

The 21-year-old has been in outstanding form for the Dutch outfit this season and his performances have caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs.

A report from La Razon claims that the Magpies could make a move for the 22-goal striker at the end of the season.

The player has been linked with a move to Aston Villa recently and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can fend off the competition from their Premier League rivals and secure his services. Unai Emery needs to sign a quality partner for Ollie Watkins, and the 21-year-old would be a quality signing.

Gimenez is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the Dutch league right now and he has helped Feyenoord climb to the top of the standings this season.

He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Newcastle if they manage to pull it off.

The Magpies certainly need more depth in the attack, especially with the likes of Callum Wilson failing to hit top form this season. Gimenez could partner Alexander Isak in the attack next season, and he could be the ideal, long-term alternative to Wilson.

The Mexican is likely to be tempted to move to Newcastle if the Premier League side comes forward with a concrete offer in the summer.

Newcastle are well placed to secure Champions League qualification, and they are one of the richest clubs in the world. The Magpies will be an attractive destination for most players at the end of the season and they could provide Gimenez with the platform to showcase his qualities at a higher level.