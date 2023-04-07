PSG in contact with Chelsea star ahead of potential £30m deal

Paris Saint-Germain are set to rekindle their interest in Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech this summer after a move collapsed very late in the January window.

The French champions had an agreement in place to bring the Morocco international to Paris on loan for the season but Chelsea messed up the documents for the transfer and it fell through, reported Sky Sports.

According to Football Insider, PSG have stayed in touch with Ziyech ahead of the summer transfer window and are preparing another bid to sign him at the end of the current campaign.

The winger is not an important player for the Blues and the report states that Chelsea would be happy to let him leave if a club meets their £20m-£30m valuation.

This summer is a big one for both clubs as Chelsea need to trim their bloated squad whilst also trying to make effective additions. As for PSG, the French club will potentially lose a few superstars this summer in order to cooperate with financial fair play and will need to make smarter signings at a lower cost than usual.

Ziyech fits the profile for both clubs as he is not needed at Chelsea and will not cost PSG a lot of money. Whether a move materialises remains to be seen but there is a good chance considering it was so close in January.