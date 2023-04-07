‘Take him all day long’ – Redknapp suggests world class star would give Tottenham the quality they lack

There are still nine games for Tottenham to play before the end of their 2022/23 Premier League campaign so a potential 27 points are up for grabs, however, the way that the teams around them are playing suggests that a finish in the Champions League positions could be hard to come by.

The north Londoners find themselves in fifth position and just three points behind Newcastle and Man United in third and fourth place, albeit the pair have a game in hand on Spurs.

Managerial upheaval and the removal of Fabio Paratici as managing director of football because of a worldwide ban, detailed by The Athletic (subscription required), can’t have helped to keep things on an even keel at White Hart Lane, with the first-team flattering to deceive on the pitch.

Only one win in the last six in all competitions per WhoScored hints at the issues facing the club at present.

Whilst not a crisis as such, it does give Daniel Levy a nod to what he needs to do in order to help the club get back to challenging for every trophy.

A first-class managerial appointment aside, player transfers have to be spot on this summer, and former Tottenham manager, Harry Redknapp, has suggested that his old club could do no worse than re-signing Real Madrid’s Luka Modric.

Speaking on talkSPORT’s Breakfast show, Redknapp said: “They haven’t got a Luka Modric […] if he don’t sign his contract at Real Madrid, what a player he’d be for two seasons […] you’d take him all day long.”