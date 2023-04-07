Top class striker could move to Arsenal in search of Champions League football

Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic could make a switch to the Emirates Stadium in the summer if the Serie A giants fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The Bianconeri are currently seventh in the league standings following their 15-point deduction earlier this season and find themselves seven points off of the fourth spot with a game in hand.

Champions League qualification is possible for Juve next season but should they fail, Vlahovic could be one of the stars that departs the club with Arsenal said to be very interested in the Serbia striker, reports Todofichajes.

Mikel Arteta is said to want a goalscoring striker ahead of next season and the Juventus star is his first choice.

Dusan Vlahovic to leave Juventus?
Vlahovic has been linked to Arsenal for some time now and is undoubtedly one of the most talented strikers in Europe. It would be very interesting to see what Arteta would do with the 23-year-old but it will be tough to pull him away from Juventus.

The Serie A giants consider the Serbian one of their best players and a transfer would cost any interested club around €100m, reports Todofichajes.

It would be hard to see Arsenal paying that amount and whether the Gunners move or not will be seen in due course.

