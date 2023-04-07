Tottenham in great position to beat Newcastle to England international

Tottenham are reportedly leading the race to sign Leicester City’s James Maddison this summer but face competition from other Premier League clubs.

Maddison is expected to leave the Foxes ahead of next season and that will be a definite should the former Premier League winners get relegated.

The England international has a contract at the King Power until 2024, therefore, Leicester would need to sell the 26-year-old this summer in order to get a good transfer fee.

Liverpool and Newcastle are two clubs that are interested in signing Maddison but according to Football Insider, Tottenham are leading the race.

According to the report, Tottenham are long-term admirers of Maddison and are keen to bring him to North London to solve the lack of creativity in their squad.

A new creative midfielder was Spurs’ top priority under Antonio Conte, but they still want to address the position in the summer for when their new coach arrives.

Maddison is having a very good season for a struggling Leicester, scoring nine goals and assisting a further six across 24 matches this season. The Englishman’s productivity would go up a lot in a stronger team and that is something the likes of Spurs are hoping for.