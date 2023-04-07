Twist in Bellingham pursuit could give Liverpool and Man City unexpected advantage

One of the transfer stories of this summer is expected to centre on Borussia Dortmund and England star, Jude Bellingham, and one unexpected twist in his potential pursuit might have handed both Liverpool and Man City the advantage in the race to get him to put pen to paper.

The youngster’s star has continued to rise, to the point where figures north of €100m are being quoted to acquire his services.

Indeed, 90Min quote well placed sources as suggesting that any club wanting to buy Bellingham would have to pay more than the €144m that Dortmund received for Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona.

For a 19-year-old, albeit with an incredible projection and many years left in the game, injuries permitting, that’s still one hell of a spend.

Such a figure even apparently has Real Madrid now considering their options.

It’s believed that the midfielder was a major target for Los Blancos, but according to Relevo, his age, the question over whether he will adapt to life in Spain and the rising cost of his transfer fee have all contributed to an edginess to conclude any deal.

That said, the outlet do also mention that Bellingham has to come out publicly and say that he wants a move to the Santiago Bernabeu for the club to reignite its interest.

With Real Madrid potentially out of the picture, that allows both Liverpool and Man City to work their magic on the player and his representatives.

The Times (subscription required) noted that Bellingham was keen on a switch to Anfield, with ESPN sources suggesting Man City were confident of his signature.

There are compelling reasons for him to join either Premier League outfit of course, so it appears that this particular transfer story will run for a while yet before a decision is made.