Video: Agbonlahor tells Leicester who to name as Rodgers replacement: ‘You might laugh at me but…’

With only nine games to go until the end of the current Premier League season, Leicester City are right in the relegation dog fight with the worst recent record of those clubs at the bottom of the table, and Gabby Agbonlahor is adamant as to who the Foxes should bring in to replace Brendan Rodgers, in order to preserve their English top-flight status.

The former Aston Villa star was speaking to Alan Brazil on talkSPORT, and he didn’t hold back on his condemnation of current interim incumbent, Adam Sadler, as well as pushing forward the candidacy of Martin O’Neill.

“I just said to the producer and I said, I’m not sure that they should keep this caretaker in charge. I would… you might laugh at me, people, but I would give it to Martin O’Neill. Martin O’Neill knows that club. Martin O’Neill would love the chance to come back into management,” he said.