Video: Antonio Candreva scores from a ridiculous angle against Inter Milan in stoppage time

Salernitana scored a late goal to rescue a point against Inter Milan.

Inter Milan took an early lead after Robin Gosens struck in the 6th minute of the game.

They had plenty of chances to double the lead but 37-year-old veteran keeper Guillermo Ochoa pulled off some incredible saves to keep the home team in the game. And in the 64th minute, Romelu Lukaku had a golden chance to make it 2-0 but somehow missed from point blank range before Ochoa made yet another stunning save to deny Stefan De Vrij on the rebound.

Just when it looked as if Inter are on their way to a 1-0 win, former Inter man Antonio Candreva produced something out of nothing to level the game in stoppage time.

Dia laid the ball to Candreva on the right flank who looked like he attempted to put in a cross but the ball went over the head of Onana straight into the goal.

We are not sure if he meant that but he won’t care.

Watch the bizarre equaliser below: