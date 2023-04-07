Video: Pep Guardiola makes public his secret for never getting sacked

Plenty of managers have been getting the boot from their clubs of late and when asked for the secret behind not getting the sack from any of his jobs, Man City’s Pep Guardiola gave the press a valuable tip.

The former Barcelona boss is one of the greatest coaches of all time and the best in the game at present. Guardiola has a list of trophies as long as his arm and the press wanted his secret as to why he has never been sacked from a job.

The Man City boss gave a humorous answer and simply stated: “I will tell you the secret, we win games. If we don’t win games I will be sacked.

“It is not because my hair is better than the other ones.”

This comes in light of all the recent managerial sackings such as Graham Potter, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte – a list Guardiola will never join.