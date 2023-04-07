Video: Romelu Lukaku with a shocking miss from point blank range for Inter against Salernitana

Romelu Lukaku has come up with yet another shocking miss to add to his highlight reel.

Inter Milan were leading 1-0 against Salernitana thanks to the opener from Robin Gosens in the 6th minute.

Lukaku had the chance to double their lead after a flicked corner from Acerbi found him in a prime position to score from point-blank range. However, Lukaku inexplicably hit the crossbar, squandering what should have been an easy goal.

Stefan De Vrij’s effort from the rebound was outstandingly saved by Mexican legend Guillermo Ochoa who is still going strong at 37.

Watch the unbelievable miss below: