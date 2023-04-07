Video: Tottenham appoint Australian that’s never worked in European football as Fabio Paratici’s replacement

It’s not been the best of periods for Tottenham Hotspur given Antonio Conte’s epic rant which ended with his removal as manager, and the problems at Juventus which meant that Fabio Paratici had to step down from his own role at White Hart Lane.

The ‘Old Lady’ of Serie A are under investigation for transfer related issues per ESPN, with Paratici’s initial ban from Italian football being made a worldwide ban by FIFA, as reported by BBC Sport.

Spurs fans hoping for a big name to replace him and be able to entice top level players to the club during the summer could be sorely disappointed, however.

Sky Sports note that Scott Munn has taken over as Chief Football Officer at Tottenham, however, The Athletic (subscription required) report that the Australian has never worked in European football before.

He’s held high profile positions at City Football Group China and Melbourne FC say the outlet, but that hardly qualifies him to be in charge of all football matters at a club that are hoping to get to the top of the European tree.