West Ham likely to take €15m loss on striker after another disaster signing

It’s not been the best of seasons for David Moyes and West Ham United in 2022/23, so the fact that the club may also have to accept a €15m loss for one of their players just adds to the east Londoners’ current woe.

The Hammers have spent most of the current Premier League campaign fire fighting and trying, but generally failing, to amass enough points to keep them well above the relegation zone.

It isn’t that long ago that Moyes’ side were being looked at as being a real force in the Europa League and, were they to have recruited well and pushed forward, the potential for being a Champions League outfit was genuinely there.

Sadly for all concerned with the club, it’s been a terrible few months and West Ham go into their final nine games of the season level on points with third from bottom Bournemouth, and just four ahead of bottom-of-the-table Southampton, the only team – along with relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest – that the Hammers have beaten in their last eight English top-flight games per WhoScored.

One player who can count himself lucky that he hasn’t been caught up in the malaise is Nikola Vlasic.

The striker never really did the business for the London Stadium based outfit, with transfermarkt noting he managed just one goal in his 31 appearances for the club.

That’s an incredibly poor return for a player that cost €30m (£25.7m) plus €9m (£7.7m) in add ons, per Sky Sports.

It explains why Vlasic was allowed to leave on loan for Torino, with the Serie A side’s coach, Ivan Juric, now confirming (via Football Italia) that the club will sign the Croatian permanently.

What that means is the Hammers will have to swallow a €15m loss as Torino’s option to buy the player, detailed by Football Italia, is just €15m.