West Ham target 65-year-old former manager if Moyes fails to win against Fulham

It’s said that desperate times call for desperate measures, and that certainly seems to be something occurring at the London Stadium with West Ham said to be considering bringing back one of their former managers as an interim measure to save them from relegation.

With nine games left of the season, the Hammers are right in the dog fight at the bottom of the table, sat in 15th position but with the same amount of points as Bournemouth (27) who are third from bottom.

Indeed, David Moyes’ side are only four points away from bottom club Southampton, and it’s believed with that in mind, if the east Londoners fail to beat Fulham at the weekend, the club will look elsewhere.

Back in the 2006/07 season, West Ham looked marooned at the bottom of the table, with the club’s official website recalling that with nine games left of that season, the Hammers were 10 points adrift.

They somehow survived thanks to an unbelievable late run of six wins in eight matches to take them to the final day at Manchester United where, thanks to a Carlos Tevez goal, they stayed up.

Their manager was none other than Alan Curbishley, and, according to Claret and Hugh, he’s one of the names in the frame again should Moyes fail to mastermind three points at Craven Cottage.

Given his experience, it’s not such a bad shout, but he’s long been out of the game, and so, as The Guardian suggest, perhaps a move for Rafael Benitez, or even a promotion for Mark Warburton might be more sensible.