West Ham United will be lucky if a club meet half their valuation for midfielder Declan Rice.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who has admitted he has been left ‘disappointed’ by the England international this season.

Rice, 24, has been one of several underperformers so far this season for the Hammers.

With the club sitting precariously just above the relegation zone, manager David Moyes is fighting for his life, and if the Scotsman is to remain in his job, it is likely he must avoid defeat against Fulham on the weekend.

It hasn’t all been down to the man in the dugout though. West Ham’s squad just haven’t performed how they have in recent seasons. The likes of Jarrod Bowen, who has managed just four Premier League goals so far, is a long way off the player he was last campaign when he finished on double figures, and Collymore thinks Rice has a lot to answer for as well.

Heavily linked with a host of top sides, Rice’s valuation, according to his manager (BBC), is somewhere around the £150m mark, but Collymore thinks he isn’t even worth half of that.

“I have been disappointed with Declan Rice this season,” the ex-Villian said in an exclusive interview.

“I certainly don’t think he is worth £100m based on his current form. I wouldn’t be surprised if either Manchester clubs offers £50m or £60m, perhaps with a little bit more in add-ons, in the summer for him, but I certainly can’t see any club stumping up £100m for him, and obviously, if the Hammers do go down there is no way they’re getting that kind of money for him.”

